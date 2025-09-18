Whoopi Censored? “The View” Ditches Hot Topics Avoiding Kimmel Suspension Talk As New Episode Reruns Old Conversation

Unexpected on “The View” this morning.

Coming on the heels of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC from his talk show, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, et al remained silent. They seem like they’ve been gagged by ABC.

The opening segment is a rerun of yesterday’s conversation about with discussion of Kash Patel’s Congressional Hearing.

Basically, the show opened with a birthday greeting to Sarah Haines, with a white background and colorful sprinkles on the floor.

Then the lighting darkened and the show subbed in yesterday’s segment about Patel’s hearing. There was no other morning greeting because they were now returning to somethingrom yesterday.

Guests like Eugene Levy and Terry Bradshaw are scheduled live this morning.

They returned from commercial to a discussion about RFK Jr and nothing about Kimmel or anything referring to what happened to Kimmel.

There’s absolutely no way Whoopi or Joy would not have commented on the Kimmel suspension unless ABC forbade them.

Goldberg and Behar must be beyond angry.

Keep refreshing…