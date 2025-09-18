Wanda Sykes, Canceled “Kimmel” Guest: Trump Didn’t End Wars as Promised, “But He Did End Freedom of Speech in His First Year”

The great comedian Wanda Sykes was supposed to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s show last night.
Of course, that didn’t happen since the show was suspended before taping time.
Sykes says Trump didn’t stop the Ukraine or Gaza wars as promised the first week of his administration but “he did end freedom of speech within his first year.”
“For those about to pray,” Sykes tells her followers, “now’s the time to do it.”
