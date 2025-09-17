The Writers Guild Stands with Jimmy Kimmel: “The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other is not to be denied”

The Writers Guild of America is standing up for Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

Let’s not forget that Disney’s egregious decision to suspend Kimmel’s show affects not just the host but his entire staff including Guillermo.

These are real people backstage and in the crew whose lives depend on the show.

Kimmel did nothing wrong. He’s being railroaded by people who are denying the First Amendment and buy into Trump’s authoritarian program.

Did I ever think I’d be writing such things? No. But freedom of speech and all journalism is being threatened by Trump and his cronies. We are at a major turning point.

Will Kimmel’s suspension be temporary or permanent? I can’t imagine him apologizing for what is his right as an American.

Whatever happens, it won’t be easy.

WGA Statement on ABC’s Decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice.

As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent. If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn’t have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree.

Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world.

The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world.

The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.