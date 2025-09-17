Thursday, September 18, 2025
Television

The Writers Guild Stands with Jimmy Kimmel: “The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other is not to be denied”

By Roger Friedman

The Writers Guild of America is standing up for Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

Let’s not forget that Disney’s egregious decision to suspend Kimmel’s show affects not just the host but his entire staff including Guillermo.

These are real people backstage and in the crew whose lives depend on the show.

Kimmel did nothing wrong. He’s being railroaded by people who are denying the First Amendment and buy into Trump’s authoritarian program.

Did I ever think I’d be writing such things? No. But freedom of speech and all journalism is being threatened by Trump and his cronies. We are at a major turning point.

Will Kimmel’s suspension be temporary or permanent? I can’t imagine him apologizing for what is his right as an American.

Whatever happens, it won’t be easy.

WGA Statement on ABC’s Decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice. 

As a Guild, we stand united in opposition to anyone who uses their power and influence to silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent. If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn’t have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree. 

Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world. 

The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

The WGA stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers.

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

