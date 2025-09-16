Trump Latest Grotesque Move: A $15 Billion Lawsuit Against the NY Times, Paper Says “Will Not Be Deterred by Intimidation Tactics”

You don’t even want to say Donald Trump’s name aloud on a morning when we mourn someone as accomplished as Robert Redford.

The grotesque fascist continues to test the First Amendment and the right to free speech. He says on his social media that he’s filed a $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times. He’s also recently sued the Wall Street Journal, as well as the major television networks.

The Times’ response is below. “The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics,” they declare.

In the cases of the latter, the networks caved and settled. But it’s unlikely the Times or the Journal will do the same. Still, Trump continues to make a mockery of the Constitution, using bullying, dictatorial tactics to shut his critics.

This insane lawsuit and social media post are only part of the freeze Trump is attempting on the right to speak up. Critics of just murdered blogger and right wing activist Charlie Kirk are being denounced and losing jobs in many quarters not just in the media. Two hundred and fifty years of history and law are now threatened by one very mentally ill mad man. And it’s only getting worse.