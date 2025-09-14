Sunday, September 14, 2025
RIP Bobby Hart, Half of the Team with Tommy Boyce That Wrote the Monkees Hits, “Days of our Lives” Theme, “Hurts So Bad,” and More

By Roger Friedman

Micky Dolenz of the Monkees posted his goodbye yesterday to songwriter Bobby Hart age 86.

Hart and his late partner Tommy Boyce (who died in 1994) wrote the original Monkees hits including “Hey Hey We’re the Monkees,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m Not Your Steppin’ Stone,” and “Valeri.”

Boyce and Hart’s theme for the soap “Days of our Lives,” which began in 1965, can still be heard on the Peacock soap. (Not over the end credits, though, when something awful is heard.)

The pair had their own big million selling hit in 1968 called “I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonite.” They also wrote Little Anthony and the Imperials’ “Hurt So Bad” (also a hit for Linda Ronstadt), and “Pretty Little Angel Eyes,” for Curtis Lee.

Boyce and Hart, despite their massive hits, have never been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. They even appeared on “Bewitched” and “I Dream of Jeannie” back in the day. That’s how famous they were! So many times their names came up in nominating meetings, but Mariah Carey and Madonna came first.

