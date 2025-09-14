New Pop Star Sombr Is a Streaming Machine With Millions of “Records” Sold, More Even That Justin Bieber’s Latest

Sombr, aka Shane Boose, is a streaming machine.

He’s had two big hits all year — “Back to Friends” and “Undressed.” They’ve never been big on iTunes, but man, they are all over Spotify and other platforms.

Sombr released an album recently that was slow to take off on iTunes. It’s called “I Barely Knew Her,” and at first his fans weren’t buying it.

But now “I Barely Knew Her” is in the top 10, probably after the MTV Video Music Awards brought him to a bigger audience.

The album has already sold more than Justin Bieber’s latest — over 500,000 equivalent copies.

Meantime, both of the singles — also sticking in the top 10 — have sold about 1.5 million streaming equivalent copies.

Sombr is a hit. At 20 years old, the native New Yorker is the son of two media folks (dad Andy Boose arranges events for amFAR and Elton John’s AIDS Foundation, mother is amFAR PR flack). He’s a 7ft string bean with a massive social media following, and that’s paid off. Not to mention the singles are very catchy.

Is a Grammy nomination coming for Best New Artist? Probably. Hold on.