Sunday, September 14, 2025
Donate
Music

New Pop Star Sombr Is a Streaming Machine With Millions of “Records” Sold, More Even That Justin Bieber’s Latest

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sombr, aka Shane Boose, is a streaming machine.

He’s had two big hits all year — “Back to Friends” and “Undressed.” They’ve never been big on iTunes, but man, they are all over Spotify and other platforms.

Sombr released an album recently that was slow to take off on iTunes. It’s called “I Barely Knew Her,” and at first his fans weren’t buying it.

But now “I Barely Knew Her” is in the top 10, probably after the MTV Video Music Awards brought him to a bigger audience.

The album has already sold more than Justin Bieber’s latest — over 500,000 equivalent copies.

Meantime, both of the singles — also sticking in the top 10 — have sold about 1.5 million streaming equivalent copies.

Sombr is a hit. At 20 years old, the native New Yorker is the son of two media folks (dad Andy Boose arranges events for amFAR and Elton John’s AIDS Foundation, mother is amFAR PR flack). He’s a 7ft string bean with a massive social media following, and that’s paid off. Not to mention the singles are very catchy.

Is a Grammy nomination coming for Best New Artist? Probably. Hold on.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com