Emmy Awards: HBO Comes Through With Drama Wins for “The Pitt,” AppleTV Scores Big with “The Studio” Breaking Comedy Record

HBO came through at the end of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The cable studio won Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama, as well as Supporting Actress for “The Pitt.”

Meantime, AppleTV scored big time with the most wins ever for a comedy show with “The Studio.” They also posted wins for “Severance.”

“The Studio” won 13 Emmys, breaking the all-time record for most wins for a comedy series. In addition to already breaking the freshman comedy series record, Rogen ties the record for most Emmys won by a single individual in one night, joining Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018) and Dan Levy (2020).

AppleTV was determined to win a lot of Emmys, spent a lot of money, and pulled off a coup.

All the shows that won awards are on cable or streaming. In the case of Apple, no one knows how many people have actually watched them since the streamer doesn’t release numbers.

How did the Emmys fare in the ratings? We’ll know later on tomorrow.

Full list coming…

Best drama series

The Pitt – WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Best comedy series

The Studio – WINNER

Best limited or anthology series

Adolescence – WINNER

Talk series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER

Writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER

Writing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER

Directing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER

Reality competition program

The Traitors – WINNER

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER