Monday, September 15, 2025
Donate
Uncategorized

Emmy Awards: HBO Comes Through With Drama Wins for “The Pitt,” AppleTV Scores Big with “The Studio” Breaking Comedy Record

By Roger Friedman

Share

HBO came through at the end of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The cable studio won Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama, as well as Supporting Actress for “The Pitt.”

Meantime, AppleTV scored big time with the most wins ever for a comedy show with “The Studio.” They also posted wins for “Severance.”

“The Studio” won 13 Emmys, breaking the all-time record for most wins for a comedy series. In addition to already breaking the freshman comedy series record, Rogen ties the record for most Emmys won by a single individual in one night, joining Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018) and Dan Levy (2020).

AppleTV was determined to win a lot of Emmys, spent a lot of money, and pulled off a coup.

All the shows that won awards are on cable or streaming. In the case of Apple, no one knows how many people have actually watched them since the streamer doesn’t release numbers.

How did the Emmys fare in the ratings? We’ll know later on tomorrow.

Full list coming…

Best drama series

The Pitt – WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Best comedy series
The Studio – WINNER

Best limited or anthology series

Adolescence – WINNER

Talk series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER

Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER

Writing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER

Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER

Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER

Reality competition program
The Traitors – WINNER

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com