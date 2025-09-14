Emmy Awards: HBO Comes Through With Drama Wins for “The Pitt,” AppleTV Scores Big with “The Studio” Breaking Comedy Record

HBO came through at the end of the 2025 Emmy Awards.
The cable studio won Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama, as well as Supporting Actress for “The Pitt.”
Meantime, AppleTV scored big time with the most wins ever for a comedy show with “The Studio.” They also posted wins for “Severance.”
“The Studio” won 13 Emmys, breaking the all-time record for most wins for a comedy series. In addition to already breaking the freshman comedy series record, Rogen ties the record for most Emmys won by a single individual in one night, joining Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018) and Dan Levy (2020).
AppleTV was determined to win a lot of Emmys, spent a lot of money, and pulled off a coup.
All the shows that won awards are on cable or streaming. In the case of Apple, no one knows how many people have actually watched them since the streamer doesn’t release numbers.
How did the Emmys fare in the ratings? We’ll know later on tomorrow.
Full list coming…
Best drama series
The Pitt – WINNER
Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Best comedy series
The Studio – WINNER
Best limited or anthology series
Adolescence – WINNER
Talk series
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER
Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER
Writing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER
Writing for a limited or anthology series
Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER
Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER
Reality competition program
The Traitors – WINNER
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER
Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER
Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER