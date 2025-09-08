Trump on the Run: Appeals Court Reaffirms $83 Mil Judgment for E. Jean Carroll, Epstein Estate Sends Congress Slimy Birthday Card

Two encouraging pieces of news today.

Just now, the Wall Street Journal reports that Jeffrey Epstein’s estate lawyers have turned Trump’s slimy birthday greeting to their dead client over to Congress.

The letter, typed out over the drawn outline of a naked woman, confirms the two predators’ friendship. See below. Also link to story (register for free).

At the same time, a final ruling has come from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirming E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million judgement in her sexual harassment case.

“[W]e conclude that Trump has failed to identify any grounds that would warrant reconsidering our prior holding on presidential immunity. We also conclude that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury’s damages awards are fair and reasonable,” the ruling said.

“The record in this case supports the district court’s determination that the ‘the degree of reprehensibility’ of Mr. Trump’s conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented,” the three-judge panel found, referring to the punitive damages award against the president.

MAGA your president sent this to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump denied it existed. But here it ’tis: