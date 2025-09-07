Watch Trump Get Booed at US Open While Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox Steal the Show

What a humiliating afternoon for Donald Trump.

He caused the US Open to start 45 minutes late. Half the crowd with tickets couldn’t get in because of extra security.

When Trump appeared in the arena, he was loudly booed. Seated fans posted all over social media.

On ABC, the announcers never said his name. If the cameras cut to him, they just said, First sitting president at the US Open. He came with staff, not a single family member. No wife, no son, nada.

Meanwhile, Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled with celebrities who the fans wanted to see. A superstar combo was Bruce Springsteen — with daughter Jennifer — and Sting, with his good friend Shaggy. (They put on uite a show yesterday in Philadelphia.)

Other stars at the US Open: Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor, Courtney Cox, and so on.