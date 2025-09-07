Sunday, September 7, 2025
Watch Trump Get Booed at US Open While Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox Steal the Show

By Roger Friedman

What a humiliating afternoon for Donald Trump.

He caused the US Open to start 45 minutes late. Half the crowd with tickets couldn’t get in because of extra security.

When Trump appeared in the arena, he was loudly booed. Seated fans posted all over social media.

On ABC, the announcers never said his name. If the cameras cut to him, they just said, First sitting president at the US Open. He came with staff, not a single family member. No wife, no son, nada.

Meanwhile, Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled with celebrities who the fans wanted to see. A superstar combo was Bruce Springsteen — with daughter Jennifer — and Sting, with his good friend Shaggy. (They put on uite a show yesterday in Philadelphia.)

Other stars at the US Open: Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor, Courtney Cox, and so on.

Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

