Watch Out: Rolex Sponsors 34 Time Felon Trump as Guest at US Open, USTA Orders Broadcasters Avoid On Screen Booing After 2015 Incident

By Roger Friedman

Big scoop from Ben Rothenberg’s Bounces:

The Us Tennis Association has told broadcasters not to show any negative reaction to Donald Trump’s appearance Sunday at the men’s US Open finals.

The USTA sent a memo that Rothenberg intercepted. It reads: “With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony. We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage.”

Trump was booed the last time he went, in 2015.

On Sunday, Trump will be a guest in the Rolex corporate booth — which used to be against the law until he became president and told all of us to fuck off.

If this isn’t a reason to boycott Rolex, I don’t know what is.

Social media attendees who are in the audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be responsible for reporting whatever happens when Trump shows his ugly mug from the highly expensive watchmaker’s booth.

How much is Rolex paying Trump? We may never know, although it should be a question in the Oval Office on Monday. It won’t, though, because those reporters are cowards. They haven’t asked about his evident health problems, or anything else uncomfortable for fear of being banned.

Watch him get booed 10 years ago:

