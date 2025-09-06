Saturday, September 6, 2025
Donate
CelebritygovernmentPolitics

Barron Trump is Missing: No One’s Seen Him Since the Inauguration and He Didn’t Show Up for School This Week: Is He In Abu Dabi?

By Roger Friedman

Share

The president’s son is missing.

It sounds like the title of a thriller, but it’s true. Barron Trump has been MIA since January 20th an the Inauguration.

Prior to that, there was one staged event a year ago when Barron debuted at New York University. There were plenty of pictures of him arriving at school.

But after that, it was radio silence. Not a photo or a Tweet, not a word about Barron on campus from anyone reliable. The White House planted stories about Barron’s “business” and “love life,” but there were no named sources and no details.

Now People reports that Barron didn’t show up at NYU last week for sophomore year. They let the White House tell them that the nearly foot tall young Lurch is at some other NYU campus for the season, like Brooklyn or Abu Dabi.

But did Barron ever attend classes in person? Isn’t he just squirreled away at Mar-a-lago or Trump Tower or Bedminster? You can’t hide a 7 foot tall person. If he were in public anywhere, someone would snap a picture on a phone. The overriding theory is that he is not out and about, like any 19 year old, anywhere.

Poor Barron. No one’s ever really heard his voice in public. Years ago I was told he had a heavy accent because he’d been raised with his Slovenian grandparents in Trump Tower. He also had learning disabilities. He never appears with his siblings anywhere, or even with Melania, who herself makes infrequent appearances. My guess is they are together somewhere.

As for Barron’s “business,” if you believe he’s the bitcoin king or shaper of social media, I’ve got a nice piece of property for you in Kabul.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com