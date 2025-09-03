Thursday, September 4, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album, Released Just Under Wire for Grammy Awards, Looks at Huge First Week Number 1 Debut

By Roger Friedman

Sabrina Carpenter is heading for a huge number 1 debut on Friday.

Her “Man’s Best Friend” is predicted to sell 350,000 copies including physical sales (205,000) and streaming.

The title track is already a hit and a few others, like “Tears,” are burning up the radio.

“Man’s Best Friend” was the last release to make Grammy eligibility last Friday.

If I were a Carpenter, I’d be waiting for many Grammy nominations this fall, certainly Album of the Year.

Sabrina is the biggest story of the week in pop.

Not so much is indie artist Sombr, who I expected to see his debut album take off like a rocket.

Sombr, aka Sean Boose, has had big indie singles all summer with “Undressed” and “Back to Being Friends.” But the album, “I Barely Know Her,” has been a bit of a fizzle with just 24,000 copies predicted, all of them via streaming. The album had no follow up single, and all Sombr’s fans already owned or had streamed the hits.

And don’t stop thinking about yesterday: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” is selling 23,000 copies this week and coming in at number 20. It’s 90% from streaming, but still…I was in swaddling clothes when that album was released!

