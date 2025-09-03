Kelly Clarkson Returns to Her Syndicated Show on September 29th After a Year of Public Kvetching and a Sudden Death

Remember all the times Kelly Clarkson said she might leave her show?

Well, after a whole year of threats and kvetching, Kelly is back on September 29th.

Did you really think she’d give it all up?

Maybe after a tough summer of performing concerts, Kelly realized that the talk show is money in the bank, a walk in the park.

Her Las Vegas shows were not selling out when she suddenly to abandon them. Her ex-husband, Brendan Blackstock, suddenly died of cancer at 48. He was a bad guy but he was the father of her children, so respect had to be paid.

Kelly also managed to release one single so far this year. “Where Have You Been?” was not a top 40 hit and sold just 42,000 copies via streaming. There’s not been an album. I don’t understand why Atlantic doesn’t just package up her “Kellyoke” songs from her TV show and release them. Should be a no brainer.

Anyway, let’s hope contract negotiations are over for now, and there will be no more public complaining. Enough already!