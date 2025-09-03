Thursday, September 4, 2025
Kelly Clarkson Returns to Her Syndicated Show on September 29th After a Year of Public Kvetching and a Sudden Death

By Roger Friedman

Remember all the times Kelly Clarkson said she might leave her show?

Well, after a whole year of threats and kvetching, Kelly is back on September 29th.

Did you really think she’d give it all up?

Maybe after a tough summer of performing concerts, Kelly realized that the talk show is money in the bank, a walk in the park.

Her Las Vegas shows were not selling out when she suddenly to abandon them. Her ex-husband, Brendan Blackstock, suddenly died of cancer at 48. He was a bad guy but he was the father of her children, so respect had to be paid.

Kelly also managed to release one single so far this year. “Where Have You Been?” was not a top 40 hit and sold just 42,000 copies via streaming. There’s not been an album. I don’t understand why Atlantic doesn’t just package up her “Kellyoke” songs from her TV show and release them. Should be a no brainer.

Anyway, let’s hope contract negotiations are over for now, and there will be no more public complaining. Enough already!

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

