Rudy Giuliani in NH Hospital After Car He Was In Rear-Ended on Highway, Had Nothing to Do with Claim of Helping Distressed Woman

By Roger Friedman

Rudy Giuiliani is in a Manchester, New Hampshire hospital after a car crash.

According to a report, the rented Ford Bronco Rudy was being chauffeured in was rear ended on a local highway by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old Concord woman.

Both cars were smashed up.

By coincidence, earlier, Rudy’s driver had pulled over to help a woman whose car was on the side of the road. The crash had nothing to do with at, although Rudy’s spokesman, Mike Ragusa, made it seem like Rudy had jumped out, saved someone, and then got it. Nope.

According to the report, Giuliani was brought to a trauma center and diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg,

No one has any sympathy for him.

Guiliani, who was once Mayor of New York and then became Donald Trump’s personal lackey and stooge, was disbarred from practicing law in both New York and Washington DC in the last year or so.

He was also successfully sued for libel by two Georgia women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won $148 million from in a law suit that was eventually settled. They threatened to take his T-bird away.

No thoughts or prayers are being offered at this time.

