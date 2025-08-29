Friday, August 29, 2025
Paul McCartney Doc “Man on the Run” Goes to Amazon as Scooped Here, Premieres This Weekend at Telluride Film Festival

By Roger Friedman

I told you that Amazon was going to snatch the Paul McCartney doc away from Apple.

And so it did, bringing Morgan Neville’s “Man on the Run” to Telluride this weekend.

The movie will open February 25th in theaters and then head to Amazon.

This is the story of Paul post-Beatles with Wings, how he re-established his career and went on to 50 years of hits and fame.

Here’s a link to my original story.

Amazon says: “Man on the Run” is the centerpiece of a comprehensive new partnership among Paul McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon that will unfold over the next year, including the release of exclusive music and merchandise drops for fans from Amazon Music, and one-of-a-kind commentary from McCartney himself. The partnership coincides with the release of his book “Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run,” which will be available on Amazon and Audible November 4, and McCartney’s Got Back tour dates across North America this fall.

Obviously there’ll be a soundtrack to go with the documentary, but in the meantime you listen to and watch “One Hand Clapping” as a good preamble.

