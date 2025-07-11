Friday, July 11, 2025
Exclusive: Morgan Neville’s Paul McCartney Doc Could Be Going to Amazon Prime, Not Apple Home of the Beatles

By Roger Friedman
You might have heard Paul McCartney is going on tour later this fall.

McCartney’s Got Back Tour is going to Canada, Las Vegas, and other remote points. No New York this time! Drat!

The ex Beatle also has a book coming out this fall about his time with his post-Fab Four group, Wings.

“Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run” is scheduled for November 4th, and I can’t wait.

But what about Oscar winner Morgan Neville’s documentary about Wings? What happened to “Man on the Run”? The film details how Paul picked up the pieces of the Beatles falling apart and embarked on a uniquely successful second career that ran through the 1980s.

The peak of this list of hits was 1974’s “Band on the Run.” But there were also blockbusters like “Live or Let Die,” “My Love,” “Listen to What the Man Said,” “Silly Love Songs,” and so on. The main Wings group included the great Linda McCartney and Denny Laine.

Most of the Beatles’ docs have come from Apple including Peter Jackson’s extraordinary mini series, “Get Back.” The Beatles have had a long association with Apple, going back to when Steve Jobs stole their name and logo.

But now I’m told that Amazon Prime wants the Neville film. Of course, Amazon and Apple each have all the money in the world. So they can really bid this thing up.

With the book coming November 4th, it would make sense to get the movie out around the same time. Even if it doesn’t get to the Oscars shortlist (celebrity and music docs rarely make it), the one-two punch would still be rockin’.

Extra note: there’s already sort of a soundtrack for “Man on the Run.” You can buy it now. “One Hand Clapping” covers Wings rehearsals with live performances from the “Band on the Run” era. The production is sensational with some of the best versions of those songs.

