Telluride Film Fest Launches Ethan Hawke Movies, Springsteen, Clooney, Jodie Foster in French, Plus “Hamnet” and “Hamlet”

Overheard at my desk: “If I had enough money to go to Telluride, I’d go to Paris.”

The Telluride Film Festival is this weekend, and the movie list is pretty good. It should be considering the cost of going and staying there. They even charge for the press pass.

Anyway, they’ve got a movie by Ethan Hawke and one starring him called “Blue Moon,” which is sensational.

Telluride will also debut the Bruce Springsteen movie, “Deliver Me from Nowhere.” Plus Jodie Foster in the all French “A Private Life,” George Clooney in “Jay Kelly,” as well as “Hamnet” and “Hamlet,” two different films. There’s even a documentary made by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux!

Looks like fun. But again, for 5,000 minimum I can order groceries this week!

“A Private Life” (d. Rebecca Zlotowski, France, 2025)

“Ask E. Jean” (d. Ivy Meeropol, U.S., 2025)

“Ballad of a Small Player” (d. Edward Berger, Hong Kong/Macau, 2025)

“Blue Moon” (d. Richard Linklater, U.S./Ireland, 2025)

“Bugonia” (d. Yorgos Lanthimos, U.K., 2025)

“Cover-Up” (d. Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, U.S., 2025)

“Everywhere Man: The Lives and Times of Peter Asher” (d. Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller, U.S./U.K., 2025)

“Ghost Elephants” (d. Werner Herzog, Angola/Namibia/U.S., 2025)

“H Is for Hawk” (d. Philippa Lowthorpe, U.K./U.S., 2025)

“Hamlet” (d. Aneil Karia, U.K., 2025)

“Hamnet” (d. Chloé Zhao, U.K., 2025)

“Highway 99 a Double Album” (d. Ethan Hawke, U.S., 2025)

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (d. Mary Bronstein, U.S., 2025)

“It Was Just an Accident” (d. Jafar Panahi, Iran/France/Luxembourg, 2025)

“Jay Kelly” (d. Noah Baumbach, Italy/U.K./U.S., 2025)

“Karl” (d. Nick Hooker, U.K., 2025)

“La Grazia” (d. Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2025)

“Lost in the Jungle” (d. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Juan Camilo Cruz, U.S./Colombia, 2025)

“Lumière, le Cinéma” (d. Thierry Frémaux, France, 2024)

“Man on the Run” (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2025)

“Nouvelle Vague” (d. Richard Linklater, France, 2025)

“Pillion” (d. Harry Lighton, U.K., 2025)

“Sentimental Value” (d. Joachim Trier, Norway/France/Denmark/Germany, 2025)

“Shifty” (d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2025)

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” (d. Scott Cooper, U.S., 2025)

“Summer Tour” (d. Mischa Richter, U.S., 2025)

“The American Revolution” (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt, U.S., 2025)

“The Bend in the River” (d. Robb Moss, U.S., 2025)

“The Cycle of Love” (d. Orlando von Einsiedel, U.K./India/Sweden, 2025)

“The History of Sound” (d. Oliver Hermanus, U.S., 2025)

“The Mastermind” (d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2025)

“The New Yorker at 100” (d. Marshall Curry, U.S., 2025)

“The Reserve” (d. Pablo Pérez Lombardini, Mexico/Qatar, 2025)

“The Secret Agent” (d. Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany, 2025)

“This Is Not a Drill” (d. Oren Jacoby, U.S., 2025)

“Tuner” (d. Daniel Roher, U.S./Canada, 2025)

“Urchin” (d. Harris Dickinson, U.K., 2025)

The following short films will screen in the main program:

“Last Days on Lake Trinity” (d. Charlotte Cooley, U.S., 2025)

“Sallie’s Ashes” (d. Brennan Robideaux, U.S., 2025)

“Song of My City” (d. David C. Roberts, U.S., 2025)

“All the Empty Rooms” (d. Joshua Seftel, U.S., 2025)

“All the Walls Came Down” (d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2025)

Guest Curator Ezra Edelman’s selection of films:

“All the President’s Men” (d. Alan J. Pakula, U.S., 1976)

“Malcolm X” (d. Spike Lee, U.S., 1992)

“Network” (d. Sidney Lumet, U.S., 1976)

“Rashomon” (d. Akira Kurosawa, Japan, 1950)

“The Insider” (d. Michael Mann, U.S., 1999)

The Backlot:

“All I Had Was Nothingness” (d. Guillaume Ribot, France, 2025)

“Carol & Joy” (d. Nathan Silver, U.S., 2025)

“Chaplin: Spirit of the Tramp” (d. Carmen Chaplin, Spain/U.K./Netherlands, 2024)

“Earth to Michael” (d. Nico López-Alegría, ZZ, U.S., 2025)

“Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire” (d. Oren Rudavsky, U.S., 2024)

“King Hamlet” (d. Elvira Lind, U.S./Denmark, 2025)

“Megadoc” (d. Mike Figgis, U.S./U.K., 2025)

“Shooting” (d. Netalie Braun, Israel, 2025)

“The Golden Spurtle” (d. Constantine Costi, U.K./Australia, 2025)

“Their Eyes” (d. Nicolas Gourault, France, 2025)

Special Screenings and Festivities:

“Cave of Forgotten Dreams 3D 2025: Restoration and Recreation” (d. Werner Herzog, France/Canada/U.S./U.K./Germany, 2010)

“Learning to Fly” (d. Max Lowe, U.S./France/Switzerland/Italy/China/Hong Kong, 2025)

“The New Yorker at 100: A Gallery Exhibition”

“Steal This Story, Please!” (d. Carl Dean, Tia Lessin, U.S., 2025)

4K restoration of “The Gold Rush” (d. Charles Chaplin, U.S., 1925)

Festival Poster Signing with Daniel Clowes

Truth Be Told: Journalism and Filmmaking in the 21st Century