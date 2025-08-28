Surprise! Michael Longfellow Leaving “SNL” as Cast Purge Continues

The “SNL” culling of the cast continues.
Michael Longfellow is out after three seasons. This is a shock as he seemed like a promising newcomer.
Just this week, Bill Carter’s Late Nighter website said that Longfellow was testing for Weekend Update. I guess that didn’t work out.
That makes three cast members out this week. Are there more to come? Hmmmm…
