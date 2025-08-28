Richard Linklater’s Tour de Force, “Blue Moon,” Will Be Hamptons Film Fest Spotlight, “Eternity” Opener, JLo “Kiss of Spider Woman” Featured

Good morning!

Good news from the Hamptons Film Festival. They’ve secured Richard Linklater’s stunning “Blue Moon” as their spotlight film. (Wait til you see this movie.)

Ethan Hawke, who plays composer Lorenz Hart like a Stradivarius in the film, will also do A Conversation With… during the festival. He’s certain to be Oscar nominated, so this will be a sell out.

The Hamptons Fest will also feature Bill Condon’s remake of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” with Jennifer Lopez.

The opening night film is “Eternity,” starring Elizabeth Olsen, who’ll be there to toast the festival. Directed by David Freyne, the film also stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

There will also be a breakthrough director screening of Eva Victor’s “Sorry Baby.” Eva Victor is better known to fans of “Billions” as the smart but vulnerable Rian, who was always conflicted about working for Bobby Axelrod.

The 33rd annual Hamptons International Film Festival will run October 3-13, 2025, with in-person screenings and events taking place across the Hamptons.

