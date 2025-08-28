Thursday, August 28, 2025
Richard Linklater’s Tour de Force, “Blue Moon,” Will Be Hamptons Film Fest Spotlight, “Eternity” Opener, JLo “Kiss of Spider Woman” Featured

By Roger Friedman

Good morning!

Good news from the Hamptons Film Festival. They’ve secured Richard Linklater’s stunning “Blue Moon” as their spotlight film. (Wait til you see this movie.)

Ethan Hawke, who plays composer Lorenz Hart like a Stradivarius in the film, will also do A Conversation With… during the festival. He’s certain to be Oscar nominated, so this will be a sell out.

The Hamptons Fest will also feature Bill Condon’s remake of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” with Jennifer Lopez.

The opening night film is “Eternity,” starring Elizabeth Olsen, who’ll be there to toast the festival. Directed by David Freyne, the film also stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

There will also be a breakthrough director screening of Eva Victor’s “Sorry Baby.” Eva Victor is better known to fans of “Billions” as the smart but vulnerable Rian, who was always conflicted about working for Bobby Axelrod.

The 33rd annual Hamptons International Film Festival will run October 3-13, 2025, with in-person screenings and events taking place across the Hamptons.

The 33rd annual Hamptons International Film Festival will run October 3-13, 2025, with in-person screenings and events taking place across the Hamptons.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

