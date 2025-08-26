Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Announcement “Broke” Instagram with 24 Million Likes for Each: Next Stop, Super Bowl

By Roger Friedman
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Imagine this: the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl one more time, and Taylor Swift is the musical act during halftime.

Blow your mind? Is there enough money in the world to cover this?

Today Taylor and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs announced their engagement right before football season begins and Taylor drops her next mega number 1 album October 3rd.

Ka boom!

The couple “broke” Instagram with 24 million likes apiece. Apiece. This is not normal, even for them. Taylor’s recent high was 11 million for the announcement of her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Travis’ high for likes was 6 million when he and Taylor did their podcast.

So a total of 48 million likes in one day is a big, big deal. Their audience has spoken. If the Chiefs play well and Taylor’s album is enormous, the Super Bowl combo will blow apart all records.

Then get ready for the wedding next spring. It will be covered like something from the Royal Family. Can you imagine the red herrings for dates, places, etc. The huge tents to block paparazzi? The overall subterfuge? The guest list?

Stay tuned. Taylor and Travis are the story for 2026, certainly one to take the focus off of politics.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

