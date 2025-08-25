Monday, August 25, 2025
Woody Allen Sent a Message of Hope to Moscow Filmmakers, But NY Post Played it Like He Went There to Support Putin (Read His Statement)

By Roger Friedman

The New York Post loves to write fiction.

They would have you believe Woody Allen went to the Moscow Film Festival and supports Vladimir Putin.

Allen did send a message of hope to Moscow Filmmakers and told them he’d “consider” making a movie there one day. Indeed, that won’t be happening. It was just nice to say. Woody turns 90 this fall. He’s not visiting an enemy war zone. The Post, as usual, made the whole thing into something it isn’t. Oy vey.

A source says: “He talked about his three trips to Russia and explained how if he does a movie about a country he has to write the script for that country specifically.  He was kind but noncommittal.”

Woody sent me a message to deliver: “When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling. But, whatever politicians have done, I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help.”

He’s absolutely right. Moscow artists and filmmakers are suffering because of Putin. They were certainly thrilled to see a movie director as important as Woody sending them a message. Oh, the Post does it again.

Only in New York, kids, only in New York.

