Trump Turns His Irrational Ire Against ABC and NBC News, Leaves Out Fox, CBS, CNN, MSNBC: “They should lose their Licenses!”

Donald Trump has been spewing his bile all night on Truth Social.

His latest subjects: NBC and ABC News. He hates them. He says they should lose their licenses. He omits CBS – which he thinks he now owns — as well as house organ Fox News, plus CNN and MSNBC.

Bigger questions about Trump’s health have risen to main stories. Why does no White House reporter ask him on live TV what the makeup is on his right hand, what the bruises are on his left hand, and what’s going on with his ankles? Is he wearing all the different baseball caps to hide something on his head?

Anyway, he also told all Democrats to GO TO HELL in a different post, as he sends the National Guard into 19 states — or tries to — in an attempt to invoke martial law.

Here comes Monday.