Thursday, August 21, 2025
Donate
Politics

Trump Hallucinates That He’s Saved Washington, DC Nightlife as Restaurants Report “City Is Dead,” Latinos Fear Going Out

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump has reached the hallucinatory stage of dementia.

He told the Washington DC press and local police that he has single handedly revived nightlife. He talks in the video below about “a man” who told him he hadn’t been out to dinner in four years until Trump unleashed the National Guard, ICE, and thugs to patrol the streets. Now this “man” has been out “four nights in a row.”

Meantime, the Washington Post reported two days ago “the city is dead.”

One restaurateur said: “If you walk on the street, there’s no feeling. People are scared … You don’t see any Latinos on the street.”

Another said: “Compared to last year’s Summer Restaurant Week reservations — and even Winter Restaurant Week in January — it’s looking like we dropped more than 50 percent.”

Fear on the streets is taking its toll on local economies. I told you yesterday, New York City tourism is struggling with at least a 20% loss this summer. Broadway ticket sales are slow. Video from Las Vegas shows a very empty city. Non white people are staying away from crowded areas lest be harassed by Trump’s gestapo.

Trump also told his listeners he’s going to replace the grass in Washington DC parks so they look like golf courses.

Sound crazy? Jake Tapper must not agree. He’s only worried about Joe Biden not remembering George Clooney’s name at a party.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com