Trump Hallucinates That He’s Saved Washington, DC Nightlife as Restaurants Report “City Is Dead,” Latinos Fear Going Out

Donald Trump has reached the hallucinatory stage of dementia.

He told the Washington DC press and local police that he has single handedly revived nightlife. He talks in the video below about “a man” who told him he hadn’t been out to dinner in four years until Trump unleashed the National Guard, ICE, and thugs to patrol the streets. Now this “man” has been out “four nights in a row.”

Meantime, the Washington Post reported two days ago “the city is dead.”

One restaurateur said: “If you walk on the street, there’s no feeling. People are scared … You don’t see any Latinos on the street.”

Another said: “Compared to last year’s Summer Restaurant Week reservations — and even Winter Restaurant Week in January — it’s looking like we dropped more than 50 percent.”

Fear on the streets is taking its toll on local economies. I told you yesterday, New York City tourism is struggling with at least a 20% loss this summer. Broadway ticket sales are slow. Video from Las Vegas shows a very empty city. Non white people are staying away from crowded areas lest be harassed by Trump’s gestapo.

Trump also told his listeners he’s going to replace the grass in Washington DC parks so they look like golf courses.

Sound crazy? Jake Tapper must not agree. He’s only worried about Joe Biden not remembering George Clooney’s name at a party.

Trump: I have never received so many phone calls thanking me for what we have done in Washington, D.C., from people that haven’t gone to a restaurant literally in four years pic.twitter.com/oOt0Tbsgmx — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2025