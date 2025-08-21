Jon Bon Jovi Gets First Grandchild as Son Jake and “Stranger Things” Star Millie Bobby Brown Announce Adoption of Baby Girl

Who says you can’t start young?

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a mother at 21. She and husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, announced on Instagram today that they’ve adopted a baby girl.

Congrats to rock Jon Bon Jovi. He and wife Dorothea are grandparents for the first time.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

The couple, who married last year, didn’t give a name or any other information.

MBB seems to have a full time career as an actress, and Jake is an actor and a model. Being such very young parents would seem hard to do, but they have the means to give a lucky child a great life.

The couple first tied the knot in a small “secret” ceremony with family and walked down the aisle again five months later during a larger wedding ceremony in Italy. “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,” MBB said in an interview last year. “I feel like anything’s out because my home is full of love for anyone and anything.”

When the little girl hits “eleven” — the name of mom’s character on “Stranger Things” — the couple will only 32 and 34. And who knows, with more kids by then to fill up the house!