“South Park” Lampoons Trump’s Tiny Penis, Chat GPT, Tim Cook Bearing Gifts, Ketamine Addiction, and Satan Trying to Escape White House

By Roger Friedman

It was a more subdued but nonetheless shocking episode of “South Park” tonight.

The focus was far away from the South Park kids as Randy Marsh becomes addicted to both ketamine and Chat GPT while trying to save his marijuana farm after ICE agents abduct all his Mexican workers.

The advice he gets sends his employee, Towelie, a walking talking towel, to Washington to see Donald Trump and arrange for the declassification of marijuana as a drug.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone bring us to militarized Washington and a White House with a long line of sycophants waiting to give Trump gifts. One of them is Tim Cook from Apple, whose gift is derided by Trump — as are all of them.

Meantime, Trump’s tiny penis is shown in various frames, especially in bed naked again with Satan, who’s trying to escape the White House. (It’s also shown when Towelie visits the Lincoln Memorial, where Trump’s statue has replaced Lincoln’s, and his tiny penis is exposed.)

The episode ends with Satan realizing he can’t get away from Trump, and Towelie stuck in a White House bathroom.

More than the ongoing Trump mockery, “South Park”‘s sly satire tonight has more to do with Chat GPT and how people have become reliant on its mind numbing answers and advice. Randy becomes a slave to AI, and then to Ketamine which he’s been told is how “real techies” deal with it.

Not a blistering episode, but keen satire. Next episode September 3rd.

