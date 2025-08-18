Monday, August 18, 2025
MSNBC Peacock Feathers Plucked in Separation from NBC, Will Be Renamed MS NOW As Soon as They Announce It

By Roger Friedman

MSNBC is the only outlet so far not reporting this story.

The left leaning news org and cable channel will change its name this fall.

MSNBC is losing its peacock feathers in its separation from NBC. It will now be called MS Now for My Source for News Opinion and the World.

It looks in the logo like MS — as in MS Magazine — Now.

You can imagine all the money and time that went into thinking this up, especially the logo.

Why now MS PACMAN?

I digress.

Many MSNBC journalists who doubled at NBC are staying with the channel as it develops its own newsroom and standing as a business.

The evening shows should remain in tact at least for a while to provide continuity. At this point, all the MSNBC shows beat their CNN competitors handily every night.

Meanwhile, for some reason, instead of controlling their narrative, new parent company Versant was the last to make this announcement. Go figure.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

