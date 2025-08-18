MSNBC Peacock Feathers Plucked in Separation from NBC, Will Be Renamed MS NOW As Soon as They Announce It

MSNBC is the only outlet so far not reporting this story.

The left leaning news org and cable channel will change its name this fall.

MSNBC is losing its peacock feathers in its separation from NBC. It will now be called MS Now for My Source for News Opinion and the World.

It looks in the logo like MS — as in MS Magazine — Now.

You can imagine all the money and time that went into thinking this up, especially the logo.

Why now MS PACMAN?

I digress.

Many MSNBC journalists who doubled at NBC are staying with the channel as it develops its own newsroom and standing as a business.

The evening shows should remain in tact at least for a while to provide continuity. At this point, all the MSNBC shows beat their CNN competitors handily every night.

Meanwhile, for some reason, instead of controlling their narrative, new parent company Versant was the last to make this announcement. Go figure.