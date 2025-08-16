Watch Andie McDowell’s Daughter Margaret Qualley Trying to Set Up Her Mom with Former Co-Star (and Frenemy) Bill Murray

This is an instant classic from the Tonight show.

Margaret Qualley was a guest this week with Jimmy Fallon. She admits that she encountered Bill Murray backstage and offered to set him up with her mom, the great Andie McDowell.

Turns out the former co-stars of “Groundhog Day,” who never got along, now each are living in Charleston, South Carolina. (Is there room for both of them in that sweet little town? Sounds like…”Groundhog Day”!)

Qualley side eyes Murray big time. It would have been fun to see his reaction.