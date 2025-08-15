Friday, August 15, 2025
Hollywood Comes to the Hamptons for Superstar Fundraiser: Julianne Moore, Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo, Wendell Pierce — More!

By Roger Friedman

East Hampton is bracing itself for the biggest celebrity event in years.

Two dozen stars will descend on Guild Hall the night of August 25th for a benefit reading of the Oscar winning screenplay for “All the President’s Men.”

This unique gathering is to raise money for a former Manhattan church at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 86th St. The landmark building is called The Center at West Park, and it’s in constant danger of being torn down by developers.

The great John Benjamin Hickey is directing this massive read that stars Julianne Moore, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Wendell Pierce, Nathan Lane, Alec Baldwin, Corey Hawkins, J Smith-Cameron from “Succession,” Talia Balsam, CNN’s Dana Bash, Ali Wentworth, Victor Garber, Spencer Garrett, Maddie Corman, Andy Cohen, Ramy Youssef, and several others.

It’s hard to imagine all these people on the same stage. What will the audience be like? You can expect Carl Bernstein, who wrote the book and did the legendary investigative reports in the Washington Post with Bob Woodward.

All of this to save WestPark, an important New York landmark that is threatened with removal and replacement. We don’t need any more $5 million condos, that’s for sure!

“All the President’s Men” screenplay was written by the legendary William Goldman. The movie was directed by the towering Alan Pakula. The movie won four of its eight Oscar nominations including screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Jason Robards. It’s the paradigm for every movie since then about journalists and a stunning work.

