Thursday, August 14, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPoliticsTelevision

Trump’s Kennedy Center for the Walmart Crowd Ignores Awards Charter: No Classic Music, Dance, Jazz, Latin Inductees

By Roger Friedman

Share

Much will be written about the crappy choices made by Donald Trump for his version of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Everything about his choices violates the Honors’ charter and reason for being.

The nominees are country star George Strait, “”Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone, disco queen Gloria Gaynor, plus rock group KISS, and “Phantom of the Opera” star Michael Crawford.

Trump, a Luddite who has no cultural background, went for the Walmart crowd. He wants Tiffany & Co. to strike a new medal for this group, but it’s really Kohl’s which should have the contract. Nothing about this group says “Tiffanys.”

He’s overlooked classical music and dance, the staples that fill the actual Kennedy Center with audiences. No opera. No Jazz. No Latin influenced art. The great stars that should have honors — like Denzel Washington or Liza Minnelli — are not included. No Broadway star who is current. See below” Crawford is from long ago, and not even American.

The worst choice is Gaynor, who had one hit, “I Will Survive.” That’s it. She covers female and Black, and maybe even gay, so she bizarrely made the list.

Michael Crawford is, I’m sure, a nice guy. He played Barnaby in “Hello, Dolly!” His turn as the Phantom in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical for dullards was the extent of his leading man roles. But Trump knows the show, at least vaguely, just as he may know one or two songs from “Les Miserables.”

KISS — a B list band. Lots of fun, but nothing serious. Nothing remotely musical, just a lot of theater, makeup, and loud rock and roll.

Stallone — recently named as one of Trump’s “Hollywood ambassadors.” He’s famous for “Rocky” and “Rambo” movies. In the last couple of years he posted antisemitic tweets about “Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler because he thought Winkler should give him the “Rocky” rights back. Winkler made Stallone’s career, then revived it with “Creed.” I guess we’re lucky that Mel Gibson and Jon Voight weren’t chosen.

George Strait — country star, which fits Trump’s Cracker Barrel mentality. Very conservative. Lee Greenwood must be miffed.

So far, there’s no TV producer for the CBS show in December. Even Trump pal Mark Burnett, I’m told, is not getting involved as Trump has sent him to the UK as a special envoy.

Trump himself will host the show, which means good hate-watching for his blunders and blusters. How many times will he attack Joe Biden? It should be hilarious and the source for video memes galore.

But the CBS audience will not turn out for this show. The other networks can plan knockout competitive programming that will beat the new Kennedy Center/Trump awards handily. Just wait for NBC and ABC to come up with specials for that night. They’ll win, hands down.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com