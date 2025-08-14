Trump’s Kennedy Center for the Walmart Crowd Ignores Awards Charter: No Classic Music, Dance, Jazz, Latin Inductees

Much will be written about the crappy choices made by Donald Trump for his version of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Everything about his choices violates the Honors’ charter and reason for being.

The nominees are country star George Strait, “”Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone, disco queen Gloria Gaynor, plus rock group KISS, and “Phantom of the Opera” star Michael Crawford.

Trump, a Luddite who has no cultural background, went for the Walmart crowd. He wants Tiffany & Co. to strike a new medal for this group, but it’s really Kohl’s which should have the contract. Nothing about this group says “Tiffanys.”

He’s overlooked classical music and dance, the staples that fill the actual Kennedy Center with audiences. No opera. No Jazz. No Latin influenced art. The great stars that should have honors — like Denzel Washington or Liza Minnelli — are not included. No Broadway star who is current. See below” Crawford is from long ago, and not even American.

The worst choice is Gaynor, who had one hit, “I Will Survive.” That’s it. She covers female and Black, and maybe even gay, so she bizarrely made the list.

Michael Crawford is, I’m sure, a nice guy. He played Barnaby in “Hello, Dolly!” His turn as the Phantom in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical for dullards was the extent of his leading man roles. But Trump knows the show, at least vaguely, just as he may know one or two songs from “Les Miserables.”

KISS — a B list band. Lots of fun, but nothing serious. Nothing remotely musical, just a lot of theater, makeup, and loud rock and roll.

Stallone — recently named as one of Trump’s “Hollywood ambassadors.” He’s famous for “Rocky” and “Rambo” movies. In the last couple of years he posted antisemitic tweets about “Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler because he thought Winkler should give him the “Rocky” rights back. Winkler made Stallone’s career, then revived it with “Creed.” I guess we’re lucky that Mel Gibson and Jon Voight weren’t chosen.

George Strait — country star, which fits Trump’s Cracker Barrel mentality. Very conservative. Lee Greenwood must be miffed.

So far, there’s no TV producer for the CBS show in December. Even Trump pal Mark Burnett, I’m told, is not getting involved as Trump has sent him to the UK as a special envoy.

Trump himself will host the show, which means good hate-watching for his blunders and blusters. How many times will he attack Joe Biden? It should be hilarious and the source for video memes galore.

But the CBS audience will not turn out for this show. The other networks can plan knockout competitive programming that will beat the new Kennedy Center/Trump awards handily. Just wait for NBC and ABC to come up with specials for that night. They’ll win, hands down.