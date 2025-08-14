Thursday, August 14, 2025
Carly Simon Coming Around Again: Remake of 1986 Hit with Alanis Morissette Jumps to Number 3 on iTunes Top 100

By Roger Friedman

Surprise!

As Clive Davis says, great songs never die. He should know. Back in 1986, he signed up Carly Simon and had a huge hit with “Coming Around Again” from the movie, “Heartburn.”

Almost 40 years later, Simon is back with the same song and it’s number 4 in iTunes.

This time, Simon sings with Alanis Morissette. It’s the latter’s record, but Carly is featured since she wrote it. They recorded it for a new movie called My Mother’s Wedding, directed by Kristin Scott Thomas starring Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson.

The movie is not getting great reviews, but the song is a hit. It’s time for younger artists to hit that Carly Simon catalog. It’s a treasure trove!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

