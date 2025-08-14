Carly Simon Coming Around Again: Remake of 1986 Hit with Alanis Morissette Jumps to Number 3 on iTunes Top 100

Surprise!

As Clive Davis says, great songs never die. He should know. Back in 1986, he signed up Carly Simon and had a huge hit with “Coming Around Again” from the movie, “Heartburn.”

Almost 40 years later, Simon is back with the same song and it’s number 4 in iTunes.

This time, Simon sings with Alanis Morissette. It’s the latter’s record, but Carly is featured since she wrote it. They recorded it for a new movie called My Mother’s Wedding, directed by Kristin Scott Thomas starring Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson.

The movie is not getting great reviews, but the song is a hit. It’s time for younger artists to hit that Carly Simon catalog. It’s a treasure trove!