Who Will Play KISS’s Hits at the Kennedy Center Honors? Likely Candidates are Kid Rock, Ted Nugent

By Roger Friedman

KISS is getting a Kennedy Center honor in December, thanks to Donald Trump.

That KISS, a B list rock band, comes ahead of dozens of other more innovative and ground breaking bands, is ridiculous.

The tradition at the Kennedy Center Honors is that other rockers would play KISS’s hits while they sit in the balcony with Trump.

Who would play KISS’s rudimentary rock cacophonies? The answers are Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, outspoken Trump fans who would know songs like “Detroit Rock City” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

Maybe Sydney Sweeney could sing the ballad, “Beth.”

The other honorees are notable right wingers Sylvester Stallone — who Jon Voight is likely to toast — and George Strait, who wouldn’t accept the award previously during Democratic administrations.

The CBS audience doesn’t know what will hit them. If they watch, that is. For right now, the show has no producer.

