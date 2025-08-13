Trailer for Timothee Chalamet Movie Features Two Wealthy MAGA Celebrities — Kevin O’Leary and John Catsimitidis — in Acting Roles

Big surprises in the new trailer for “Marty Supreme.”

The Josh Safdie directed feature starring Timothee Chalamet spotlights to big MAGA Trump backers.

Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank” and John Catsimitidis, owner of far right radio station, make appearances.

Catsimitidis owns supermarket chains in New York. He’s often attempted to run for elected office. But his latest imprint is WABC, where the right wing invective is 24/7.

“Marty Supreme” seems to be about a hustler played by Chalamet and a movie star played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Is this the new Hollywood? Cameos by Trump friends? And from A24, the indie darling film company? Who else is this movie? Kellyanne Conway? Betsy DeVos?