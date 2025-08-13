Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Trailer for Timothee Chalamet Movie Features Two Wealthy MAGA Celebrities — Kevin O’Leary and John Catsimitidis — in Acting Roles

By Roger Friedman

Big surprises in the new trailer for “Marty Supreme.”

The Josh Safdie directed feature starring Timothee Chalamet spotlights to big MAGA Trump backers.

Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank” and John Catsimitidis, owner of far right radio station, make appearances.

Catsimitidis owns supermarket chains in New York. He’s often attempted to run for elected office. But his latest imprint is WABC, where the right wing invective is 24/7.

“Marty Supreme” seems to be about a hustler played by Chalamet and a movie star played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Is this the new Hollywood? Cameos by Trump friends? And from A24, the indie darling film company? Who else is this movie? Kellyanne Conway? Betsy DeVos?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

