Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino Coming to Broadway Next Month in Longest Running Musical “Chicago” as Roxie Hart

Mira Sorvino is coming to Broadway.

The Oscar winner will join the long running musical “Chicago” on September 15th as Roxie Hart.

Roxie is kind of the musical version of Mira’s award winning character Linda from Woody Allen’s classic comedy, “Mighty Aphrodite.” It’s perfect stunt casting.

Sorvino is the latest in a long line of celebrities recruited over the years by producers Fran and Barry Weissler to gin up interest in Broadway’s longest running musical. Among them have been Tony winners Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking, plus Christie Brinkley and even Pamela Anderson.

Somehow even when it seems impossible “Chicago” keeps going.

But let’s face it: the songs by Kander and Ebb are eternal. So is the choreography from Bob Fosse.

“Chicago” opened 29 years ago. Yes! Three decades. Welcome, Mira!

Her dad, the late Paul Sorvino, would be so proud, he’d take the whole orchestra section to see her debut! In the Oscar winning 2003 movie version of “Chicago,” Renee Zellweger was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing Roxie. Here she is: