Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino Coming to Broadway Next Month in Longest Running Musical “Chicago” as Roxie Hart

By Roger Friedman

Mira Sorvino is coming to Broadway.

The Oscar winner will join the long running musical “Chicago” on September 15th as Roxie Hart.

Roxie is kind of the musical version of Mira’s award winning character Linda from Woody Allen’s classic comedy, “Mighty Aphrodite.” It’s perfect stunt casting.

Sorvino is the latest in a long line of celebrities recruited over the years by producers Fran and Barry Weissler to gin up interest in Broadway’s longest running musical. Among them have been Tony winners Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking, plus Christie Brinkley and even Pamela Anderson.

Somehow even when it seems impossible “Chicago” keeps going.

But let’s face it: the songs by Kander and Ebb are eternal. So is the choreography from Bob Fosse.

“Chicago” opened 29 years ago. Yes! Three decades. Welcome, Mira!

Her dad, the late Paul Sorvino, would be so proud, he’d take the whole orchestra section to see her debut! In the Oscar winning 2003 movie version of “Chicago,” Renee Zellweger was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing Roxie. Here she is:

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

