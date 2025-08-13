Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Donate
Celebritynew york cityTheater

NY’s Mayor Eric Adams Courts the Broadway Crowd with “Made in NY” Awards for Live Theater After Already Saluting Movies

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Mary J. Blige and Eric Adams attend Angel Ball 2023 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation )

Share

It was just a short time ago that Gracie Mansion hosted the Made in NY Awards for the movie community.

That was before Mayor Eric Adams was on the run, so to speak, from Zohar Mamdani in the 2025 election.

But now that Mamdani is killing Adams in the polls, Adams is looking for support in the Broadway community.

So we’re getting a second Made in NY party at Gracie Mansion, this one for live theater, on September 15th.

Adams and the great Pat Swinney Kaufman, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, will hand out awards to a bunch of stars and theater professionals (to be named soon).

Will this help Adams’ campaign? Will it help Broadway? Will the hors d’oeuvres be good? Because even if the honorees aren’t Adams backers, everyone on Broadway loves a free party with food. They’re not stupid.

Back to Gracie Mansion we go!

PS If Adams loses the election, he can always get the role of Billy Flynn in “Chicago.” He’d be perfect!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com