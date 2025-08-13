NY’s Mayor Eric Adams Courts the Broadway Crowd with “Made in NY” Awards for Live Theater After Already Saluting Movies

It was just a short time ago that Gracie Mansion hosted the Made in NY Awards for the movie community.

That was before Mayor Eric Adams was on the run, so to speak, from Zohar Mamdani in the 2025 election.

But now that Mamdani is killing Adams in the polls, Adams is looking for support in the Broadway community.

So we’re getting a second Made in NY party at Gracie Mansion, this one for live theater, on September 15th.

Adams and the great Pat Swinney Kaufman, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, will hand out awards to a bunch of stars and theater professionals (to be named soon).

Will this help Adams’ campaign? Will it help Broadway? Will the hors d’oeuvres be good? Because even if the honorees aren’t Adams backers, everyone on Broadway loves a free party with food. They’re not stupid.

Back to Gracie Mansion we go!

PS If Adams loses the election, he can always get the role of Billy Flynn in “Chicago.” He’d be perfect!