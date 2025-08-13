Wednesday, August 13, 2025
KISS is On Trump’s List: Iconic Rock Band Confirmed as A Kennedy Center Honoree, with Stallone, Strait, Gloria Gaynor, “Phantom” Star

KISS is on Trump’s list.

I’ve confirmed through several sources that the iconic New York rock band will be a Kennedy Center honoree.

Donald Trump will make his announcement today at sometime.

KISS founder Gene Simmons is a Trump, ally of course. A Republican who was born in Israel, Simmons has often supported Trump and conservative causes.

Simmons has also criticized Trump, mildly, in the past.

But to get a rock band to accept the Kennedy Center award from Trump — who may change the name to honor himself — Trump didn’t have a big group of potential nominees.

Simmons and KISS will join Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor.

It’s a B List for sure.

Gaynor is known for two hits, really one — “I Will Survive.” She’s Black so Trump and Richard Grenell have covered that base. Otherwise, she’s a ridiculous honoree.

Strait, Stallone, Simmons are all Trump fans. Crawford was the star of “Phantom of the Opera,” Trump’s favorite show.

Liza Minnelli? Denzel washington? Fuhgeddaboutit.

