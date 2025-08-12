Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Trump, in Latest Authoritarian Move, Tells the Smithsonian Museums That He Will Review All Materials for 250th Anniversary in His Vision of History

By Roger Friedman

To all of you who voted for Donald Trump because you didn’t like Joe Biden, or thought Trump was a “disruptor,” or some other bull shit, you’ll like this.

In his latest authoritarian move — and there have been several just this week — the uneducated, flatulent, misogynistic, racist, blowhard has sent a letter to the Smithsonian Institute. He’s going to take control of it, the way he has the Kennedy Center.

Trump will essentially rewrite history for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

He plans on reviewing all materials and deciding if they align with his idea of history.

You can read this travesty here. Click this link.

The bottom line: “Museums should begin implementing content corrections where necessary, replacing divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions across placards, wall didactics, digital displays, and other public-facing materials.”

Trump told you he’d be a dictator. He is fulfilling his promise every day.

Will anyone in the government stand up to him? I doubt it.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

