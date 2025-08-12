Trump, in Latest Authoritarian Move, Tells the Smithsonian Museums That He Will Review All Materials for 250th Anniversary in His Vision of History

To all of you who voted for Donald Trump because you didn’t like Joe Biden, or thought Trump was a “disruptor,” or some other bull shit, you’ll like this.

In his latest authoritarian move — and there have been several just this week — the uneducated, flatulent, misogynistic, racist, blowhard has sent a letter to the Smithsonian Institute. He’s going to take control of it, the way he has the Kennedy Center.

Trump will essentially rewrite history for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

He plans on reviewing all materials and deciding if they align with his idea of history.

You can read this travesty here. Click this link.

The bottom line: “Museums should begin implementing content corrections where necessary, replacing divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions across placards, wall didactics, digital displays, and other public-facing materials.”

Trump told you he’d be a dictator. He is fulfilling his promise every day.

Will anyone in the government stand up to him? I doubt it.