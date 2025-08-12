Taylor Swift: New Album Called “The Life of a Showgirl” Launching Right on Time for Travis Kelce’s Football Season

The merch alerts went out this morning.

Taylor Swift has a new album coming sometime between now and October 12th. Like, right as football season begins. The cross marketing with the Kansas City Chiefs will be awesome.

The album is called “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Did you really think Taylor’s absence from public life was because she was chilling out, or getting married, or taking time off?

Forget it.

The announcement came yesterday on the Kelce brothers’ podcast.

No cover art yet but plenty of opportunities to buy “The Life of a Showgirl” in advance..