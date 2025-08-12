Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Bracing for Kennedy Center “Nominees” Announcement Tomorrow as Trump Continues to Divert Away from Epstein Scandal

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump thinks the Kennedy Center is his cat toy, and he can do anything he wants with it.

This morning he threatened to announce the annual honorees tomorrow. Who has he selected? Who will accept and actually come?

Trump sneeringly calls it the “Trump/Kennedy Center” just to get attention. He also claims the theater complex was run down or in some kind of financial trouble before he arrived like Mighty Mouse to save the day.

None of this is true. This is all a diversion away from the Jeffrey Epstein saga. So is inviting Putin to meet him in Alaska.

Who has been asked to take a Kennedy Center award? Liza Minnelli remains a sticking point. She’s waited a long time, she’s almost 80 years old. But will she accept?

A bunch of country stars will be in the mix. Names I’ve heard floated: Alan Jackson, George Strait, Lee Greenwood. That’s Trump’s bread and butter.

Who else? Maybe Johnny Mathis. Chances are, he’ll say yes.

Here’s a new name to consider: Sydney Sweeney. She obviously doesn’t deserve it, but she’s a Republican. How about Carrie Underwood? She sang at the Inauguration.

Whoever the choices are, the announcement tomorrow will cause a day of media coverage, and a day away from Epstein. That’s all Trump cares about.

PS Interesting wording below. “Nominees”? Or inductees? Is he just going to nominate a bunch of people and announce “winners” later? He would happily trivialize this process like a reality show.

