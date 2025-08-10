Sunday, August 10, 2025
Trump Edict: “The Homeless Have to Move Out IMMEDIATELY” of Washington, First Ethnic Cleansing, Now Illegal Relocation of Citizens

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump has been practicing ethnic cleansing for six months, kidnapping, detaining, and removing immigrants whether they’re here illegally or not. He’s not sending them home, but to dangerous third world countries.

Now he’s going to start relocating American citizens without homes. He wrote this morning on his sewage system social media:

“I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast…”

Incompetent, ill qualified Jeannine Pirro will likely help him carry out this debacle. He’s sending fair warning. Will the ACLU and other groups listen today?

All this insanity to distract from Epstein. First he paved over the Rose Garden. Now he’ll pave over Washington at large

