Box Office “Weapon”-ized with $42 Mil Opening for Horror Film, Plus a “Freakier Friday” Than Guessed Gives Sequel $29 mil Weekend

Everyone’s digging “Weapons.” Especially Warner Bros.

The horror film starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and of all people, Amy Madigan, hit the sweet spot this weekend.

Total box office: $42 million. Yes, you read that right. Another hit for Warner’s, which has done no wrong this year (except for “Alto Knights,” which got no love). Everything is booming, with “Superman” leading the way.

A Freakier Friday than the rest of the weekend was very good for “Freakier Friday.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-Lindsay Lohan reunion was great for families and girls, bringing in $29 million. It turned out to be easy money. “FF” should play well right through Labor Day and the start of school.

Not so great: “Naked Gun” fell 50 in its second weekend, leveling off to just $33 mil. They’ll get to $50 mil but the novelty of the possible romance between stars Liam Neeson and Pam Anderson has cooled considerably. Good for Paramount marketing to front load the whole show and put on a full court press. Great launch, better than anyone could have hoped.

Angel Studios, right wing Christian based, finally sent out a good movie and no one went. “Sketch” had a measly $5 million weekend. I guess Angel didn’t get church crowds in by giving them free tickets the way they wrangled $250 million for the awful “Sound of Freedom.” Poor Tony Hale, star of “Veep,” was a star and producer, I don’t know why he chose this as his move away from TV.