Box Office “Weapon”-ized with $42 Mil Opening for Horror Film, Plus a “Freakier Friday” Than Guessed Gives Sequel $29 mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Everyone’s digging “Weapons.” Especially Warner Bros.

The horror film starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and of all people, Amy Madigan, hit the sweet spot this weekend.

Total box office: $42 million. Yes, you read that right. Another hit for Warner’s, which has done no wrong this year (except for “Alto Knights,” which got no love). Everything is booming, with “Superman” leading the way.

A Freakier Friday than the rest of the weekend was very good for “Freakier Friday.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-Lindsay Lohan reunion was great for families and girls, bringing in $29 million. It turned out to be easy money. “FF” should play well right through Labor Day and the start of school.

Not so great: “Naked Gun” fell 50 in its second weekend, leveling off to just $33 mil. They’ll get to $50 mil but the novelty of the possible romance between stars Liam Neeson and Pam Anderson has cooled considerably. Good for Paramount marketing to front load the whole show and put on a full court press. Great launch, better than anyone could have hoped.

Angel Studios, right wing Christian based, finally sent out a good movie and no one went. “Sketch” had a measly $5 million weekend. I guess Angel didn’t get church crowds in by giving them free tickets the way they wrangled $250 million for the awful “Sound of Freedom.” Poor Tony Hale, star of “Veep,” was a star and producer, I don’t know why he chose this as his move away from TV.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

