Restaurateur Keith McNally’s Ex Wife Leaves Postcard of the Year After Dining at His Famed Balthazar Restaurant in Soho

By Roger Friedman

Keith McNally is the owner of several famed restaurants in New York including Balthazar in Soho.

His bestselling memoir, “I Regret Almost Everything,” details his many successes and failures in business and romance. McNally also bravely tells the story of his stroke and recovery. You can’t put this book down for its honesty and humor.

McNally also runs a self-deprecating, refreshingly candid Instagram account where nothing is off limits. Today he offers this post card from his first ex wife, Lynn, who won a bunch of the restaurants they started together in their long ago divorce. It may be the postcard of the year. And McNally gets kudos for publishing it.

The ex couple can “dine out” on this story for years to come!

