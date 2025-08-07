“Sex and the City” Penultimate Episode Is a Downer, And Short, Signals Unsatisfying Ending Coming Up Next Week

I just forced myself to watch the penultimate episode of And Just Like That, the “Sex and the City” spin off.

It was short, and dull. There was no indication that Michael Patrick King knew the show was going to end with more episode. I have a feeling the final episode will be a disappointment to anyone left watching it.

In this one, Carrie — who’s living it up on her inheritance from Mr. Big — returns to her old Village apartment and realizes You Can’t Go Home Again. This is the best moment of the half hour, when the girl who bought the apartment from has to Google that title for the author’s name.

Otherwise, Carrie is wearing a $2,000 outfit to a village party. All the other women are dressed this way, too, particularly Nicole Ari Parker who’s leaving her house at 7am as if a glam squad and the entire staff at “E!” has been working on her since 4am. It was jaw dropping.

Miranda’s son has gotten a girl he doesn’t know pregnant, so she’s been invited to Thanksgiving. Maybe the baby will be born next week, but who cares? The son was once charming, and is now just rude and stupid. Miranda is so over everyone she knows. It’s time to move away.

Charlotte’s husband, Harry, is recovering from prostate cancer surgery. In the other best moment of the episode, the only Jewish character on the show eats a black and white cookie. Charlotte’s gender fluid daughter, Rock, is part of five star high school production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and it’s like a number from “Mrs. Maisel.” There is no sense of reality to any of this stuff.

It’s time to bring the curtain down on “And Just Like That.” No one’s getting a happy ending. It will end 27 years with an ellipsis, which is fine. Carrie, since the death of Big, is insufferably styled and rich. If she got hit by a truck carrying designer shoes, then the ending would be perfect. Cynthia Nixon has found a terrific post “Sex and the City” career with “The Gilded Age.” Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis can, too. They must.