Friday, August 8, 2025
Donate
Television

“Sex and the City” Penultimate Episode Is a Downer, And Short, Signals Unsatisfying Ending Coming Up Next Week

By Roger Friedman
SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008. ©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

Share

I just forced myself to watch the penultimate episode of And Just Like That, the “Sex and the City” spin off.

It was short, and dull. There was no indication that Michael Patrick King knew the show was going to end with more episode. I have a feeling the final episode will be a disappointment to anyone left watching it.

In this one, Carrie — who’s living it up on her inheritance from Mr. Big — returns to her old Village apartment and realizes You Can’t Go Home Again. This is the best moment of the half hour, when the girl who bought the apartment from has to Google that title for the author’s name.

Otherwise, Carrie is wearing a $2,000 outfit to a village party. All the other women are dressed this way, too, particularly Nicole Ari Parker who’s leaving her house at 7am as if a glam squad and the entire staff at “E!” has been working on her since 4am. It was jaw dropping.

Miranda’s son has gotten a girl he doesn’t know pregnant, so she’s been invited to Thanksgiving. Maybe the baby will be born next week, but who cares? The son was once charming, and is now just rude and stupid. Miranda is so over everyone she knows. It’s time to move away.

Charlotte’s husband, Harry, is recovering from prostate cancer surgery. In the other best moment of the episode, the only Jewish character on the show eats a black and white cookie. Charlotte’s gender fluid daughter, Rock, is part of five star high school production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and it’s like a number from “Mrs. Maisel.” There is no sense of reality to any of this stuff.

It’s time to bring the curtain down on “And Just Like That.” No one’s getting a happy ending. It will end 27 years with an ellipsis, which is fine. Carrie, since the death of Big, is insufferably styled and rich. If she got hit by a truck carrying designer shoes, then the ending would be perfect. Cynthia Nixon has found a terrific post “Sex and the City” career with “The Gilded Age.” Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis can, too. They must.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com