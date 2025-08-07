Thursday, August 7, 2025
Rosie O’Donnell is On the Left Politically But Can’t Drive On It, So She’s Selling Her New Irish Nissan Juke

By Roger Friedman

This is a cute story.

Rosie O’Donnell’s living in Dublin, and doing great. She’s become the toast of the town and is selling out comedy shows everywhere.

She just performed at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland and got raves.

Well, we all know Rosie is a dedicated left winger. But when it comes to driving, she’s on the right.

Rosie just posted notice saying she’s selling her brand new Nissan Juke. Why?

“I’m too old to learn how to drive on the left !!!!” she says. I don’t blame her. Yes, they do have Uber and rideshare in Dublin.

