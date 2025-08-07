Kamala Harris Book, Set for Late September, Already a Bestseller While Cheryl Hines (Kennedy) Memoir Languishes at the Bottom of Amazon

Here’s a tale of two books.

Kamala Harris announced hers, “107 Days,” a week ago on Stephen Colbert. Pub date is end of September.

That night the book went to number 1 on amazon, and remained at 1 or 2 until today. Right now, it’s number 43. This is all based on advance sales.

Meantime, this week actress Cheryl Hines — married to Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. — announced her memoir. It’s called “Unscripted.” The book is sitting at number 49,867. No one wants it and no one is buying it.

Let’s get real. Hines’s book is a waste of time and money. She’s not going to fess up about her bizarre marriage to a philandering, bear-eating kook who’s anti vaccine. We won’t find out what it’s like to be an outcast in the Kennedy family. Hines is also not going to tell us anything about Larry David we don’t know. He’s a curmudgeon? Shocking/

Former vice president Harris’s book hopefully has some juice in it. We want to know about Joe Biden’s mental state, how Kamala got into a race without primaries, and how she survived it. The people who’ve bought the book want answers. What did this election look like from inside out? How could it have gone better?

Harris’s book is going to be taken seriously until it’s proven otherwise. Hines’s book is going to be included in the next stage production of “Celebrity Autobiography.” Maybe Hines can play herself.