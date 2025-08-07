Thursday, August 7, 2025
Howard Stern News Sends Sirius XM Stock Off a Cliff in Downward Spiral: Investors Clearly Want King of Media to Stay

By Roger Friedman

All that news about Howard Stern possibly leaving Sirius XM hasn’t been applauded.

Investors in Sirius stock send the price off a cliff yesterday morning, and the spiral continues downward.

Sirius stock was already problematic at the end of the day on Tuesday. But yesterday morning at $21.86. Today it closed at $21.26. This is around where it was in May before a run up that looked promising.

But unconfirmed news that Stern was being eased out of the company for which he’s been the standard bearer for 20 years killed off the good times. The Daily Mail started the ball rolling, kicked it to the UK Sun, and then it kept rolling. No one checked the story or got a named quote, just anonymous sources.

All of this has Trump’s fingerprints on it. Even though Liberty Media’s John Malone is a Trump friend, he’s also a smart business man. He and Warren Buffet, the main financial players at Sirius, know that Stern is their mascot. Other personalities and podcasters are nice, but Stern is the guy who can bring in any important interview and get attention.

If Sirius thinks they can survive with just all of us listening to cool music, it’s not going to work, I’m afraid. Sirius = Stern.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

