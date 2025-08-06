Wednesday, August 6, 2025
South Park: Kristi Noem Arrests Illegals in Heaven Wearing Wings and Halos, Her Face Keeps Melting Off as She Kills Many Dogs Including Krypto

By Roger Friedman

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is brutally parodied in the latest episode of South Park.

Her face falls off constantly from melting Botox. She arrests angels in heaven wearing halos and wings.

ICE is the big joke in this episode as Mr. Mackey from the school loses his job as a guidance counselor (fired by the new Power Christian Principal) and is forced to join ICE. He becomes so good at taking down brown people that Donald Trump offers him Noem’s job.

The episode is called “Got a Nut,” which is a double entendre for the amount of money needed to live every month, and the people running the country.

Meanwhile, Mar-a-lago is depicted as a swingers club where Trump, dressed in white as Mr. Roarke from “Fantasy Island” and JD Vance as Tattoo, show him to Satan’s room where very bad sexual things are going on.

There’s an implication that one of the kids, now at Mar-a-Lago, has been used sexually.

The kid, who’s become the Joe Rogan of the school, is railing against Jews and women on the school sound system.

Meantime, Kristi Noem is shooting dogs dead willy nilly including Krypto from “Superman.”

Episode 2, Season 2 picks up where episode 1 left off, viciously lampooning Trump and all his lackeys and crazy ideas. Trey Parker and Matt Stone make sure nothing is left untouched as ICE is clearly a band of racist thugs working their way through a live performance of “Dora the Explorer,” arresting all the parents in the audience.

Of course, this is all on Comedy Central, part of Paramount Plus, now under ownership that can’t censor “South Park” under their new $1.5 billion deal. It’s mockery of the highest order as little Stan becomes a “master debater” who ultimately takes on professional conservative loon Charlie Kirk.

Watching Noem’s plastic face constantly melt off of her, and roam around on its own, is the best payoff mid week as Washington continues to be in throes of chaos. Bravo!

keep updating…

