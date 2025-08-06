Liam Neeson’s New “Naked Gun” Comedy Status Helps with Sci Fi Horror Comedy “Cold Storage” Coming Later This Year

“Cold Storage,” a sci fi horror comedy thriller, has gotten a distributor in Samuel Goldwyn Company.

Probably help in security distribution is the appearance of Liam Neeson, now a comedy star from “Naked Gun.”

It looks like Liam got his mother-in-law, Oscar winner (and four time nominee) Vanessa Redgrave, to do a cameo. This may be her final film, which is ironic since she’s one of the greatest actresses of all time. Could it all end with this?’

The movie also stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Sosie Bacon (Smile), with Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread). Redgrave’s sole credit in the press release is “Mission Impossible,” maybe the funniest thing ever. Not sure if they know who she is.