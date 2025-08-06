Kelly Clarkson Cancels the Rest of Las Vegas Shows Says Her Ex Husband, Brandon Blackstock, Is Ill

Something is very wrong with Kelly Clarkson’s ex husband.

Clarkson has suddenly canceled the rest of her Las Vegas shows, saying her “children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Blackstock, 48, was married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022. He was also her manager. During that time, he was rotten at both jobs. The couple wound up in a brutal divorce that included many lawsuits.

Clarkson has been saying odd things all spring and summer about her life, and career. She’s indicated she might leave her syndicated talk show. The Vegas show’s opening was postponed recently. Obviously, something’s been going in with Blackstock and her children — Savannah and Seth — need her attention support.

The new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” should return at the end of September.