Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Donate
Media

Howard Stern Leaving Sirius XM is “BS,” Says Insider, But Press Lemmings Were Quick to Announce King of All Media’s “Firing”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Howard Stern is not leaving Sirius Radio.

Are you sirius?

Yesterday, the Daily Mail and the UK Sun started a rumor that Stern and Sirius were falling out over ratings and money. They said Stern’s show was over as Sirius didn’t want to spent dough on him anymore.

My very good source at Sirius says, “That’s BS.”

Indeed, it is. Howard is the face of Sirius. He also has a huge social media presence.

No one at Sirius is unhappy with his political take, either. Both of the UK papers claimed that Stern would go the way of Stephen Colbert. This could not be more absurd. Colbert’s show ended because of the Paramount merger with Skydance and the interference of Donald Trump in getting that done.

Howard Stern takes up a lot of real estate on Sirius XM. Removing him from the mix would send Sirius into a freefall, which no one wants. (I can’t live without their music stations like Soul Town and Underground Garage, and Carol Miller.)

But what a lot of lemmings are all the “entertainment press” and tabloids. Not a single person in those articles was quoted by name, and neither Sirius nor Howard made a comment. The internet has really become a crazy person yelling “fire!” in a theater.

PS Don’t you think if Howard left Sirius, YouTube or Twitter X or Spotify would be all over him in two seconds?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com