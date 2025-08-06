Howard Stern Leaving Sirius XM is “BS,” Says Insider, But Press Lemmings Were Quick to Announce King of All Media’s “Firing”

Howard Stern is not leaving Sirius Radio.

Are you sirius?

Yesterday, the Daily Mail and the UK Sun started a rumor that Stern and Sirius were falling out over ratings and money. They said Stern’s show was over as Sirius didn’t want to spent dough on him anymore.

My very good source at Sirius says, “That’s BS.”

Indeed, it is. Howard is the face of Sirius. He also has a huge social media presence.

No one at Sirius is unhappy with his political take, either. Both of the UK papers claimed that Stern would go the way of Stephen Colbert. This could not be more absurd. Colbert’s show ended because of the Paramount merger with Skydance and the interference of Donald Trump in getting that done.

Howard Stern takes up a lot of real estate on Sirius XM. Removing him from the mix would send Sirius into a freefall, which no one wants. (I can’t live without their music stations like Soul Town and Underground Garage, and Carol Miller.)

But what a lot of lemmings are all the “entertainment press” and tabloids. Not a single person in those articles was quoted by name, and neither Sirius nor Howard made a comment. The internet has really become a crazy person yelling “fire!” in a theater.

PS Don’t you think if Howard left Sirius, YouTube or Twitter X or Spotify would be all over him in two seconds?