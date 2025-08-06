Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr Wife, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Actress Who Sold Out to MAGA, Publishing “Memoir” in November

I know you’re dying to read a memoir by Cheryl Hines.

The former “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress is publishing one with second rate Skyhorse Publishing in November. They just sent me a picture of the cover. It’s a photo of Cheryl. Surprise.

Yesterday, Hines’s husband, lunatic quack Robert Kennedy, Jr., the Health Secretary for Trump, cancelled all research for MrNA and COVID vaccines. It’s all gone. Kennedy has gutted scientific research on dozens of fronts, determined to kill as much of the population as possible.

Hines has backed him all the way. When it was revealed that Kennedy had had some kind of affair with a new York magazine writer last year, it was assumed Hines would leave him. She didn’t. She stood by her man. That pretty much ended any hope she would wake up from her cult like trance.

Will Cheryl discuss her affair with Kennedy while his wife hanged herself in the barn? Doubtful. Or his sex diary that was published in the NY Post? Unlikely. Or his long running affair with a TV actress during that second marriage? Negativo.

Cheryl Hines “Unscripted” is selling for $32.99 on amazon. It’s currently around number 42,500. If you have $33 bucks to spend on this self admiring fiction, then stop complaining about the prices of steaks and peaches. What a crock.

PS I don’t see a “special introduction” from Larry David.