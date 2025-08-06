Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr Wife, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Actress Who Sold Out to MAGA, Publishing “Memoir” in November

By Roger Friedman

I know you’re dying to read a memoir by Cheryl Hines.

The former “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress is publishing one with second rate Skyhorse Publishing in November. They just sent me a picture of the cover. It’s a photo of Cheryl. Surprise.

Yesterday, Hines’s husband, lunatic quack Robert Kennedy, Jr., the Health Secretary for Trump, cancelled all research for MrNA and COVID vaccines. It’s all gone. Kennedy has gutted scientific research on dozens of fronts, determined to kill as much of the population as possible.

Hines has backed him all the way. When it was revealed that Kennedy had had some kind of affair with a new York magazine writer last year, it was assumed Hines would leave him. She didn’t. She stood by her man. That pretty much ended any hope she would wake up from her cult like trance.

Will Cheryl discuss her affair with Kennedy while his wife hanged herself in the barn? Doubtful. Or his sex diary that was published in the NY Post? Unlikely. Or his long running affair with a TV actress during that second marriage? Negativo.

Cheryl Hines “Unscripted” is selling for $32.99 on amazon. It’s currently around number 42,500. If you have $33 bucks to spend on this self admiring fiction, then stop complaining about the prices of steaks and peaches. What a crock.

PS I don’t see a “special introduction” from Larry David.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

